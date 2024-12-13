Man refuses to sell his car, 'my fiancée refuses to sit in the front seat because my ex sat there.' AITA?

Hi, everyone. I’m (27M) engaged to my fiancée (26F), and while we’re preparing for our wedding, something recently came up that’s left me confused and conflicted. I want to know if I’m in the wrong here or if her reaction is unreasonable.
Here’s the issue: My fiancée refuses to sit in the front seat of my car because my ex used to sit there. She says it makes her uncomfortable and feels like she’s “taking what’s someone else’s.”
Instead, she insists on sitting in the back seat whenever we go somewhere, which honestly feels strange to me—like I’m her chauffeur. I offered to sell the car if it truly bothers her, but she told me not to because it would feel like she’s forcing me to do something. However, she still won’t sit in the front seat and avoids interacting with anything related to my past relationships.
This is part of a bigger pattern. She’s mentioned multiple times that she doesn’t want to do things I’ve done with my ex, like cuddling on the couch during a movie or visiting places I’ve been to before.
I’ve tried to be understanding of her feelings, but I’m starting to feel like I’m being held responsible for my past, which I can’t change. It’s also confusing because she keeps in touch with her own ex, occasionally texting or calling him, which I have no issue with as I trust her.
Whenever these situations come up, she tends to withdraw emotionally—avoiding physical affection, not saying good night, or being distant. While I love her and want to work through this, I’m starting to feel like I’m walking on eggshells around her emotions, especially when they’re tied to things I can’t control, like my past.
AdmirableAvocado said:
She sounds emotionally immature. Honestly, I would hold off on marrying her until she has some serious amount of therapy sessions under her belt. NTA.
Samwry said:
NTA. Welcome to your future if you marry her! Every decision and destination and food and restaurant and activity and leisure spot will have to be examined for the malign presence of "the ex." This will never get better, only worse.
Now, imagine you do the same with HER ex! Every place they went together is taboo. But I guess not, according to the post. HER ex is ok, YOURS is out. Guess she won't touch your willy, because your ex (presumable) also touched it. Time to get while the getting is good. Also before you are baby-trapped and/or living together.
teresajs said:
NTA. This is controlling behavior. Stop playing her games. If she won't sit next to you in the front of the car, then don't drive her anymore. Ultimately, this relationship isn't going to work out.
It would be messier and more expensive to get a divorce than to choose not to marry this woman in the first place. Even if you don't want to end the relationship, you should put wedding plans on hold and get couple's counseling.
Winternin said:
She has mental problems. You shouldn't be asking if you are an AH for not selling the car. You should be asking whether you should marry this woman at all. And the answer is no.
TheVaneja said:
NTA. This is so weird. She can't have thought this through or she'd be unable to sit anywhere. She's being highly unreasonable over something ridiculous.
JustAnth3rUser said:
NTA do yourself a favor...this is a massive red flag dump her...