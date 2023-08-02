Man refuses to share food with roommate's 'entitled' GF, 'she isn't my guest;' AITA?

Roommates can create famously complicated moments of awkwardness, hilarity, and passive aggression, but nothing is more irritating than the freeloading significant other who doesn't contribute to the rent...

So, when a conflicted man decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about his roommate's hungry girlfriend, people were ready to roast her.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to share any of my food with my roommate's girlfriend?

I (24M) live with my flatmate Tommy (25M). A few weeks ago Tommy asked if his girlfriend Bella (26F) could stay with us for two weeks. She's moving apartments and has time between leases.

I begrudgingly agreed on the condition that she won't bother me for anything. I do not like Bella. Mainly because she constantly picks fights with Tommy over dumb sh@t.

I also find her to be entitled, lacking empathy, and having 'I'm the main character' energy. She's entertaining but I think she's unpleasant to be around overall.