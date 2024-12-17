Man refuses to share pasta delivery dinner with his sister, 'both plates are mine.' AITA?

Sister is visiting at my place. I was getting delivery pasta for myself, I asked her if she wanted any (as opposed to cooking herself something, I have plenty of food at home and she is free to use any ingredients in my fridge and cupboards), she said "no thanks."
I insisted that once I ordered food, it would be too late for her to have a last minute craving, she insisted she did not want any pasta. I said okay and ordered for myself. For context, I am a big man and I eat a lot. I got two servings of pasta carbonara and one serving of garlic bread, but it is ALL for me.
I did not buy extra "knowing she'd want some eventually" as my sister came to assert. I got TWO plates of pasta FOR ME ALONE. Anyway, the food arrives, I start unpacking MY pasta, she looks over my shoulder and comments it looks appetizing after all.
I remind her that it's all for me, and this woman, I swear, she tells me that there's two plates, two people in the house, so naturally we should have one plate each, and she just GRABS ONE for herself. And when I snatched the plate back, she dared to act all offended and shocked.
I repeated again, BOTH plates are FOR ME because I NEED TWO PLATES to be full. She starts berating me, calling me selfish, asking how I can in good conscience keep two full plates for myself and leave nothing at all for her.
I repeated that if she wanted food, she should have told me while I was ordering, I would have happily added her order ON TOP OF my two plates, so I could have my full meal and she could have hers.
I would have paid for her meal, no questions asked. Instead, she insisted up and down that she did not want any food from DoorDash so I ordered MY order and nothing for her, so these two plates are mine to eat, period.
She finally admitted that okay, it was wrong of her to reject my offer to buy whatever her order might have been, and she apologized, and I was ready to be done with this, but she immediately followed it with "Whelp, there's no helping it now is there? We're not changing the past.
So, since we both want food and there's two plates, we're getting one plate each, yeah?" which annoyed me even more than if she didn't give me a performative "I was wrong, sowwy big bwo" pretend-apology before hitting me with "anyway, let's compromise by me having my way uncontested, and you bending over and obeying me at your own detriment for no upsides whatsoever."
I put my foot down and said no, it's final, both plates are mine, you can boil a pot of water and make yourself pasta if you're in a pasta mood, there's dry pasta in the cupboard.
I took all the food into my bedroom and locked the door and ignored her trying to talk to me through the door until after I finished eating. She eventually made herself instant ramen instead. She hasn't stopped complaining and blaming me all day. AITA?
Since it seems to be the one point people focus on: I do not eat exclusively pasta and garlic bread. Just because I ordered pasta and garlic bread this one time does not mean that it's the only meal I ever ingest.
Several comments expressed worry about my health, several other gave me unwanted advice like introducing meat and veggies to my diet, telling me about the consequences of too much carbs, etc.
Please, do use your brain and figure out that because I have a cheat meal ONCE does not mean that my daily diet is composed exclusively of pasta and bread. One commenter bet that I am "extremely overweight."
I am 6ft4 and 196lbs, I am very physically active, I absolutely love cooking and eating vegetables, my usual meal is much closer to "meat, rice and vegetables" than "pasta and bread." The fact I ate pasta and bread ONCE does not automatically mean that it is the only thing I ever eat, please understand that.
I love my sister, I will not go no contact with her, I won't ban her from my home, I won't stop loving her because she is annoying and entitled sometimes. She is my little sister, and for how annoying she can be, I love her and my door will ALWAYS be open for her.
I just vented some frustration, please cool it down with the comments telling me to cut her out of my life, please. And most importantly, stop with the casually misogynistic sentiments. I do not blame my sister being a little brat on her gender, I blame it on her personality, and I love her regardless, so tone down the "That's just how women are! Women, amirite...?" comments please.