Man refuses to share pasta delivery dinner with his sister, 'both plates are mine.' AITA?

I remind her that it's all for me, and this woman, I swear, she tells me that there's two plates, two people in the house, so naturally we should have one plate each, and she just GRABS ONE for herself. And when I snatched the plate back, she dared to act all offended and shocked.

I repeated again, BOTH plates are FOR ME because I NEED TWO PLATES to be full. She starts berating me, calling me selfish, asking how I can in good conscience keep two full plates for myself and leave nothing at all for her.

I repeated that if she wanted food, she should have told me while I was ordering, I would have happily added her order ON TOP OF my two plates, so I could have my full meal and she could have hers.