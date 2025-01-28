Man refuses to sing at brother's wedding after former bandmate's death, 'it's been 10 years!' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to sing at my brother's wedding?"

My (28M) brother (33M) will be getting married in the fall. The two of us are fairly close, more so in the past few years, which is to say that he is not ignorant about past events in my life. Recently, I got invited to dinner by him and his fiancée. The two were very obviously buttering me up to ask me something the whole time before my brother finally told me:

"So, [fiancée] and I have been talking, and we'd really love it if you sang our first dance song, just the one song. I know you don't really sing anymore, but I dug up some old videos of you singing and she loves your voice just as much as I do. This could be your wedding present to us!"