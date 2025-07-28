Man refuses to be sister's 'gay accessory' at wedding. AITA? 'It would look weird and unbalanced.'

I felt like I'd been punched in the gut. After everything, Alex was being reduced to "not essential" and a source of confusion. I told her, "So my relationship is less valid than theirs? You just want me to stand up there and be your gay accessory, but you don't want the actual 'gay' part of my life to be visible?"

She completely lost it. She said I was being dramatic, selfish, and trying to make her wedding all about me. She said it was "just one day" and I should do this for my family.

I told her that if my family doesn't include Alex, then it doesn't include me either. I said I wouldn't be her prop, and since my partner wasn't welcome, then I wouldn't be coming to the wedding at all.