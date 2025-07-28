Man refuses to be sister's 'gay accessory' at wedding. AITA? 'It would look weird and unbalanced.'

I (19M) have been out to my family for a few years. It hasn't been the easiest, but we've settled into a mostly "don't ask, don't tell" kind of peace, which sucks but it's better than fighting. My older sister, "Megan" (25F), is getting married in a few months, and I've been genuinely trying to be the best little brother ever.
I've spent weekends helping her with DIY decorations, running errands, and listening to her vent about everything from the catering to the flowers. All along, she's known that I have a boyfriend, "Alex" (19M).
We've been together for over a year, he's my first serious relationship, and he's my whole world. Megan had told me from the start that of course Alex would be my +1. I was so excited to finally bring him to a big family event and have him officially meet everyone.
Well, last night Megan called me, sounding super stressed. One of her bridesmaids had to drop out for personal reasons. Then she got this really excited tone in her voice and said, "I have the perfect solution! You can be my bridesman! You'd look so cute in a tux, and it would be so modern and cool!"
I was honestly flattered and said I'd love to. Then I asked, "So, where will Alex sit during the ceremony since I'll be standing up front?" There was a long pause. Then Megan said, "Oh. Well, about that. It doesn't really work for a bridesman to have a date walking in. And besides, we're so over budget, we're having to cut all non-essential guests. Since he's not family...we just can't accommodate him anymore."
I was confused. I asked her, "Are the other bridesmaids' boyfriends and husbands uninvited too?" She said, "Of course not, that's different. It would just look weird and unbalanced for you to be in the party and have a boyfriend there. People will be confused."
I felt like I'd been punched in the gut. After everything, Alex was being reduced to "not essential" and a source of confusion. I told her, "So my relationship is less valid than theirs? You just want me to stand up there and be your gay accessory, but you don't want the actual 'gay' part of my life to be visible?"
She completely lost it. She said I was being dramatic, selfish, and trying to make her wedding all about me. She said it was "just one day" and I should do this for my family.
I told her that if my family doesn't include Alex, then it doesn't include me either. I said I wouldn't be her prop, and since my partner wasn't welcome, then I wouldn't be coming to the wedding at all.
Now, my parents are calling me non-stop, telling me I've broken my sister's heart and that I'm tearing the family apart over nothing. My dad said I need to learn that "sometimes you have to make small sacrifices for the people you love."
But this doesn't feel like a small sacrifice. It feels like being told that my love is conditional and only acceptable when it's convenient for them. AITA for refusing to go to my sister's wedding?
InterviewAware1129 said:
I could understand if none of the groomsmen or bridesmaids had a "plus one." But if they do, then you have every right to be upset.
jinxdeluxe said:
Nta - you get the same treatment as all the other bridesmaids or screw her.
Bitter-Service-6166 said:
NTA, you don’t put someone in the bridal party and then revoke their +1. Personally, my parents’ rejection of my chosen family is why they don’t hear from me anymore.
AbsurdDaisy said:
NTA. It would be confusing!? If you're in a don't ask don't tell situation with your family she was probably talked out of inviting Alex. You deserve better. So does Alex especially if you've already told him he's invited.
Minute_Point_949 said:
NTA. Just tell your parents that not going to the wedding is a "small sacrifice" you are making for the one you love.
[deleted] said:
NTA. This is blatant homophobia. We're all a victim of this at some point. Everyone wants the gay best friend, but without the gay parts. We're basically downgraded to pets that should be SOOO grateful for being allowed to even exist and attend any events at all.
Honestly, you should just ghost them. You're completely right about this. She doesn't love the real you. She loves the free labor and aesthetic. That's about it.
No-Boat-1536 said:
Your sister is ridiculous. Your boyfriend should be among the last people cut.
Big_lt said:
NTA. YOU need to make the small sacrifices. YOU need to be the bigger person. YOU are being selfish. Always the same with this BS. He was invited, a bridesmaid dropped out so technically they have 1 (or even 2) appts unfilled but your boyfriend is getting cut. Your family is homophobic man, take the words to heart and do with it what you will