Man refuses to sleep at the hospital with his pregnant wife, 'I wanted to celebrate.' AITA?

My pregnant wife has gestational diabetes and is still a few months away from giving birth. The doctors put her on insulin but it wasn’t working and her blood sugar levels were still high. She called the doctor and was recommended she go to the hospital.
She decided to drive herself to the hospital because I was at work, in fact I was in a meeting and didn’t know what was going on until after my meeting ended. When she got to the hospital they confirmed that everything was fine with her and the baby but that they wanted to admit her to get her sugar levels under control.
At work that day I received news that I was getting a promotion and I wanted to celebrate by having a few drinks at home with my buddy. I am always with my wife when not working, I only hangout at home with a friend about once a month. I figured with everything being fine it would actually be a good time to hangout because she wouldn’t feel as left out, as she is unable to drink currently. However I didn’t feel comfortable doing that without talking to my wife about it first.
After work I packed some things for my wife, stopped at the store to pick her up some stuff she wanted, and drove to the hospital to see her. She assured me that her and the baby are fine but that she was getting bored being there.
Eventually, I told her about my promotion and asked her if she minds if I drink at home with my buddy instead of sleeping there with her. She said she was ok with it, so I texted my buddy to let him know we were good and I would pick him up in a few hours.
When it was almost time to leave she started to act cold to me and then told me to just leave already, so I continued with the plan and I left at 9pm to begin drinking with my buddy at home.
A few hours later she texts me and tells me that I’m an ahole for not staying with her and that she was very hurt by it. I went to the hospital first thing in the morning to be with her and she refused to talk to me and told me to leave. Am I the ahole for not staying at the hospital with her that night?
starrynight764 said:
Your wife is in the hospital and you’re more concerned with drinking with your buddies? YTA and time to grow up.
SkyComplex2625 said:
Wait. You just found out your heavily pregnant wife was admitted to the hospital and your first thought is “drinks!” YTA.
santaclawww said:
YTA for even thinking of drinking with your friend when your wife is at hospital, an absolute skunk for actually leaving her for an activity you could have easily rescheduled for any other day. I feel so sorry for the wife who will inevitably become a single parent while married.
Remote_Mall_8600 said:
YTA. I’m so grateful for my man omg he wouldn’t even ASK ME THAT. That’s WILD.
Protective-mama1984 said:
YTA. Your wife is in the hospital and you think it is ok to prioritize drinking over her?
Asl9622 said:
YTA. I do not know how you could not want to be by her side. Just because she was fine then, what happens if something takes a turn? Now you can't drive and she is alone and scared. Step up for your wife and child. And guess what, when that baby comes, you better be ready to tell that buddy sorry those drink days will be gone for a bit.