Man refuses to sleep on the couch during the family vacation he planned. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to sleep on a pull out couch during vacation?"

I (28F) planned a family trip with my parents and my brother (25M). Before I officially booked the Air B&B that we would all be splitting the price on, I sent each of them the listing, showing how many bedrooms, what accommodations, etc.

I made sure to double check with my brother as the house is only 2 bedrooms. One room has 2 full size beds, the other a king bed. I asked if he would mind sharing a room with me as 3 bedrooms in this area were harder to find. He said it was fine because we’d each have our own bed and asked me to book it. Once our parents signed off on it, I booked it.