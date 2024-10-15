Man refuses to switch seats with his girlfriend on a flight, 'it was the chivalrous thing to do.' AITA?

I thought it wasn’t a big deal, but Julie was very cold to me when we landed. I offered to get us dinner on the way out, but she said her back hurt from the flight and she wanted to lay down. I got the hint that she was upset about the seating arrangement.

I told her it wasn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things and it was only a 2 hour flight, and that it’s better her than me because she’s smaller. She told me to drop it and just drive her home. That night, I went to hang out with some of our mutual friends (Julie had originally planned on coming with too, but she did not come). They asked where Julie was and I told her she was upset with me.