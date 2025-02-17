Man refuses to switch seats on a plane, 'a mom started crying.' AITA? 'I get motion sickness.'

So, I (27M) was on a long-haul flight, about 10 hours, and I had booked a window seat months in advance. I get motion sickness, and the window helps a lot. Plus, I was planning to sleep for most of the flight.

When I got to my seat, a woman (maybe mid-30s) was sitting there with her baby on her lap. I politely told her that she was in my seat, and she immediately looked uncomfortable. She said she thought it would be okay since she wanted to sit with her husband, who was in the middle seat next to her. I asked where her original seat was—turns out, she was supposed to be in the middle seat of the row behind us.