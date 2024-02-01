Petty man tells sister 'watch your own kids because I'm lazy' after embarrassing him, asks AITA?

Am I the a$%^ole for not watching them? I'm not hurt because of the "truth"; I know I'm lazy. It hurt that she acted like watching her kids meant nothing.

Here are the top comments from the post:

kurokomainu says:

NTA (Not the A%^&ole). Your sister ruined a very good situation she had by sh%^@ing all over you in front of everyone for no good reason. Now she has to deal with the consequences of her own actions.