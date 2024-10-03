Man refuses to be best man at best friend's wedding; 'I know his family is dysfunctional, but I don't want the role.' AITA?

I told Bill I didn’t think it was a good idea for me to be his best man. Attending the wedding is one thing, but being in the wedding party is another. I can't stand her, but Bill insisted. He told me I might be the only "family" he has helping him in this process and really needs my support.

I explained to him that, as much as I love him like a brother, I don’t think it’s the right decision given the animosity between Amy and I. After about an hour of back-and-forth, he said he understood.