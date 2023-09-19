Man refuses to buy GF a new jacket after he throws hers away for making a 'bad joke.'

She responded: "No, they are your ex's." Me: "Very funny, but wrong." At this point, I put my phone back in my pocket, threw the clothes away, and continued clearing out the room.

The next time I looked at my phone, I saw that my girlfriend, shortly after my last message, wrote: "They are mine, yes." Now, at this point, the trash bag with her clothes, alongside at least five other trash bags, was in the public bin.

So, I didn't feel like going through the trash to find them and left them there. My girlfriend has been unhappy about this since it happened, mentioning a few times that I should buy her a new one. However, I really don't think that's fair since I feel like it's almost entirely her fault for them being thrown out due to her joking with me at not the best moment.