Veteran refuses to come home for Thanksgiving because family thinks he's a 'failure'.

Everyone wants to be a 'successful' person. What 'success' looks like varies from person to person. For some, it means having a family they can comfortably support, but for others, it may be running a company with the power to destabilize western democracy.
On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man views his life as a 'success' while his family begs to disagree.
He writes:
I, 28m, come from a family where everyone joins the marines. Most of the men in my family join straight out of high school and make it their career and entire personalities.
I joined straight out of high school, did my time, and did not re-enlist. Instead, I went to school and got an excellent job in a hospital supporting my wife and me. I’m happy with my life, but whenever I see my family, they always talk about how I gave up on the military for an easy life and how my cousins made it through and are still in.