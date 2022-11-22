Veteran refuses to come home for Thanksgiving because family thinks he's a 'failure'.

Everyone wants to be a 'successful' person. What 'success' looks like varies from person to person. For some, it means having a family they can comfortably support, but for others, it may be running a company with the power to destabilize western democracy.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man views his life as a 'success' while his family begs to disagree.

He writes:

I, 28m, come from a family where everyone joins the marines. Most of the men in my family join straight out of high school and make it their career and entire personalities.