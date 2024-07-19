Man refuses to divorce his wife after girlfriend gives him an ultimatum, 'I was honest from the start.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to divorce my wife because I was honest from the start?"

My wife and I separated 7 years ago after 15 years together, after I cheated on her. I was drunk and I don’t remember, but I ended up making out with a colleague and several people witnessed this.

There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t regret cheating, not only on my wife who is the love of my life and my children, but the idea of cheating on anyone.

My wife asked for divorce at the time, but then she would lose any insurance and pension she could get through me and all benefits. I convinced her that we could still be married on paper and of course she could get a divorce whenever she wants to remarry.