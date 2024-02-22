Man refuses to sell house and give ex half after breakup, 'the home is under my name.' AITA?

fwosamwise writes:

My ex (37M) and I (36M) were together for 16 years. We never married or had kids, but we shared finances. At the beginning of our relationship, we were pretty much 50/50 on finances unless one of us fell on hard times, and the other would step up.

We started with our own bank accounts, but then he added me onto his in 2011. In 2014, he was trying to figure out what he was going to do when he lost his job. He tried all these different ventures that didn't really work out for him. It got to the point where I was able to claim him on my taxes as a dependent. From 2015-2019, I was carrying us; it got to the point where he stayed home, and I was working 2 jobs and going to school.