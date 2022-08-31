Man refuses to give sister money for IVF because she cheated on his best friend.

AITA for not helping my sister with her IVF solely because of her husband?
My (34F) sister, Meg (31F), cheated on my ex-brother-in-law, Josh, with his best friend, Liam. They did it for over four years until Josh found out and broke up. Liam and Meg have been officially together for five years.
My ex-BIL has been my best friend since elementary school, and my sister knew him through me; despite my saying it would make things uncomfortable, she insisted on hitting on him until he noticed, and they started dating.
My relationship with Meg took a toll on me because I was annoyed with her for doing this to my best friend, but we never cut contact because of my nephew (her son with Josh and my godson).
One year ago, I received a large amount of money (inheritance), and because I'm doing well financially, I decided that half would go to help my parents and siblings (my parents received 50% and my siblings - 4 - 12.5 % each).