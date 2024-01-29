Man refuses to help sister after she spent $30K on Taylor Swift concert. AITA?

So I, 24m have a sister who I will call Melissa, 37f who is a huge fan of Taylor swift. We have had an okay relationship most of our lives, but nothing too close due to our age differences.
Recently she has been fighting with her husband Josh, 35m about how she spends money carelessly. Her spending has been an issue throughout their marriage. Melissa doesn’t work but Josh makes about 200k a year.
It all came to a head about a week ago when Josh discovered 30k missing from their savings account, according to his brother, Josh snooped on Melissa’s transaction history, and discovered during a supposed trip to see Melissa’s friend for a week, (she was going to drive down a state and stay with her).
Melissa had withdrawn 30k from the savings account and spent it on a week in Brazil to see a Taylor swift concert and party by herself. She spent every penny of that 30k and came back like nothing happened.
This was back in November and it was discovered by Josh last week. They had a massive fight, and eventually the police were called and Melissa went to stay in a hotel. Now, the money she had in her personal account is almost out and she showed up outside my house begging to be let in.
This is how I heard most of this story, except for how Josh found out. I told her tough, she needed to figure this out by herself and I’m not going to support her due to her past spending issues at home. My parents called me and said I was being an ahole for not housing my sister in her time of need, so, AITA?
C_Greuel04 said:
NTA. She caused the entirety of her situation herself. It's not like she was a victim of circumstance. Everyone who's reached the age of reason knows that spending 30k on a damn concert abroad is udderly ridiculous.
Not to mention her lying to her husband about spending 15% of their annual household income on a whim. You're entirely within your right to refuse housing her, especially if you believe she'll also take advantage of you.
Ok_Store_1983 said:
NTA. You don't lie to your spouse about where you'll be for a week after siphoning 30k out of the bank, tf was she thinking? I'm all for helping family out when they need it but she made a mess out of her siuation and it's not your job to help her clean it up.
Beneficial_Syrup_869 said:
NTA at all. I felt guilty spending $600 to see Adele, I am letting go of that guilt reading this.
jrm1102 said:
NTA - Your parents can take her in if they're so concerned.
kangavu said:
NTA—-tell her to go ask Taylor for a place to crash. She basically stole 30K.
NeedWaiver said:
NTA, then you will be supporting her since she has no money. Nah, she 100% cause her own problem. Now she needs to get a job. I take it that there are nokids involved.