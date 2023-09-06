Man tells homeless sister she can't live with him because he hates her kid, asks AITA?

My sister is obviously upset with me for refusing to house her little angel. She says that she is a normal child, and I would know if I had children. She believes that separating a mother from her child is the cruelest thing I could do and that it would look like she abandoned her if she does that and so on.

I don't care. With how expensive things are, I don't have the money to replace windows, and to be frank, I think my niece would be better off with her father for a while. He might be able to parent her now.