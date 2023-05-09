Someecards Logo
Man refuses to let daughter have fun unless her half-sister is around, angering wife.

Shenuque Tissera
May 9, 2023 | 3:55 PM
Having a non-traditional home is pretty common to have these days. Parents separate, people have children with others, and families aren't the traditional cookie-cutter mom, dad, and 2.5 kids. While it's more typical to be divorced, re-married, or a single parent, it's important not to pause your life because of it.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man refuses to let his family have fun until his daughter from another marriage visits them.

His wife writes:

My husband has a daughter from a previous relationship, 'Maddie' (15F). Before I even met my husband, Maddie’s mother moved abroad. Maddie decided to go with her.

My husband and I have been married for ten years, and we have an 8-year-old daughter 'Abby.' Maddie visits us for the whole summer and two weeks in the winter. We go to her when Abby is on spring break.

We save big family trips for when Maddie is with us and do the same for any other once-in-a-lifetime events. However, my husband is consistently reluctant to do anything without Maddie. I tried to be patient, but we can’t do anything throughout the year until she gets there.

