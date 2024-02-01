Woman gives birth then secretly moves back to Puerto Rico, husband asks AITA for wanting to see his child?

However, the mediator mandated that my ex-wife travel to California monthly for a week so I could have visitation time. Considering all aspects of the travel (preparation, early departure for the airport, flight, layover, arrival, any delays), it amounts to approximately 16-20 hours of travel each way. She has to purchase tickets for herself and my daughter.

Currently, she drops off our daughter and returns the following day to avoid incurring hotel expenses and because she needs to work. This situation places a significant burden on her, and unfortunately, on my daughter as well.

Some friends and family tell me she deserves it and that my daughter doesn't mind as long as she has somewhere to sit or sleep, while others argue that it's harsh on both of them, and I should prioritize my daughter's well-being.