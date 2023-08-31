Woman bad mouth's step kids' dead mom; then gets mad when they don't call her 'mom.'

My stepmom is upset that she isn't considered my mother and invited to my friend group's mom hangouts.

Fun_Sink3628 writes:

My dad and Rebecca have been married since I (16 M) was seven and my sister (15 F) was six. Quick background: My parents were not divorced when my mom died but were going through a divorce.

When they first separated, it was because my mom had changed a lot and was undiagnosed with brain cancer at the time, which had caused a lot of behavioral changes. I still remember how big those changes were.

The diagnosis came just before she died. While my parents were separated, Dad met Rebecca, and they got married three months after mom died. They had postponed the wedding since they were no longer waiting for the divorce.