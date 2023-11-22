Man refuses to pay sister after his kids destroy her art supplies says, 'Wait paint costs how much?'

OP says:

I will try my best with the lock, the room has a cr%$py pocket door that doesn't even really close all the way.

pink_gem says:

NTA. Debt is debt. That is why a ledger shows both credits and debits. You and your brother have a ledger of transactions between you. He gave you 300 dollars, so you were at -300. It is totally justified to now use the art supply debt that he owes you to calculate off your debt.

But, bear in mind, if you are able to replace everything at 175 (which is your cursory estimation, I know not final), then yes, you should still pay your brother 125. Don't do anything yet.