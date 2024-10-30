Man refuses to provide ANY financial support for kids' second household; 'That's THEIR problem.' AITA?

My ex argued that the financial burden impacts them but this was not deemed worthy of a child support increase. They were looking for an increase to make it $800 a month.

My ex has independently asked me to give her $50 here and there. Or to buy stuff for the other children in her home. This happens even when our children are in my home. I always say no. I have told my ex that I am not responsible for supporting her other children and will never provide for them financially.

Recently this became a more intense issue on their side because our daughter's birthday and her youngest stepchild's birthday are a week apart and our daughter had a great time and got gifts at both my house and her mom's and she had a big birthday party that I hosted.