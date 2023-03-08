Someecards Logo
Man refuses to take care of in-laws after wife passes, FIL calls him a disgrace.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 8, 2023 | 4:14 PM
Losing a loved one is a terrible thing. Processing your grief, sorting their affairs, and reestablishing your life are important. Sorting their affairs may not be the easiest. How many of their promises are you willing to inherit?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit a man refuses to uphold his wife's promise to her parents to care for them in her old age.

He writes:

My wife passed away three years ago in a car accident. I am now a single father to our three kids (11, 8, & 5). It has been incredibly difficult providing for them by myself, but they've never wanted for anything a day in their life. They are happy, healthy, and thriving thanks to therapy and a good support system.

In my wife's culture, it is customary for children to care for their parents in their old age. Her parents very much expected this of her. My wife talked to me extensively about this before and during our marriage. We fought about it a lot because I felt we should focus on our kids and do everything possible to give them a good life. My wife wanted to house her parents in our home, but I disagreed for multiple reasons, such as cost and lack of living space.

