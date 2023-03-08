Man refuses to take care of in-laws after wife passes, FIL calls him a disgrace.

Losing a loved one is a terrible thing. Processing your grief, sorting their affairs, and reestablishing your life are important. Sorting their affairs may not be the easiest. How many of their promises are you willing to inherit?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit a man refuses to uphold his wife's promise to her parents to care for them in her old age.

He writes:

My wife passed away three years ago in a car accident. I am now a single father to our three kids (11, 8, & 5). It has been incredibly difficult providing for them by myself, but they've never wanted for anything a day in their life. They are happy, healthy, and thriving thanks to therapy and a good support system.