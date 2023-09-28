AITA for trying to gain custody of my son's children because I think he's a bad dad?

My grandkids now spend a lot of time with my wife and me. They hardly speak to their dad despite living under his roof. They wanted us to get custody of them but we were denied. So they have taken to doing their best to make it through the next year/two years.

My son is only now starting to care that the relationship with his kids has been destroyed. He asked me why we tried to fight for custody of the kids when he's their dad and accused my wife and me of turning the kids against him. This is when I stopped him and said we didn't turn them against him. He is just living with the consequences of ignoring what his kids were telling him.