Man refuses to go on vacation with friends; 'They try to micromanage expenses.' AITA?

Edit: People keep asking why we don't split the bill, and the answer is that most places we visit refuse to split the bill into five.

Also, some people think I want them to pay for my drinks at dinner, but I have offered to pay for my own drinks, even if we split the bill.

Edit 2: People keep asking how drinking alcohol is only a couple of euros more expensive. Well, it's because while I drink a beer or two, they drink Coke or some other soft drink.

So, at the end of the day, I had two beers, and someone else had two Cokes. Yes, the beer is more expensive, but only a couple of euros compared to the Coke.