Man refuses to watch 'The Sound of Music' for girlfriend's family tradition, 'she should've known.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to watch the 'Sound of Music' with my girlfriend and her sister?"

I (22M) am spending Christmas with my girlfriend (22F) and her family. A few nights ago my girlfriend wanted me to watch "The Sound of Music" with her and her sister (17F) cuz they love it and watch it every year on Christmas.

The problem is I really can't stand musicals, no offense to anybody who likes them, I just can't stand them, the whole thing is just so silly and unrealistic and I just can't bring myself to suspend my disbelief enough to enjoy it.