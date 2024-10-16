Man REFUSES to spend the weekend with his wife's friend Cindy; wife says; 'I INSIST.' AITA?

My wife and I often have se% with her friend Cindy, she is completely submissive and we throughly enjoy having our way with her together. My wife is going away for the weekend with her sister and said she wanted Cindy to come over and spend the weekend with me, the problem is that without my wife there 'm not really that into Cindy by herself.
I don't want to hurt either of their feelings or put what the three of us do together in jeopardy because my wife really loves it. I told my wife I didn’t really want to hang out with Cindy all weekend because she’s her friend and aside from the bedroom we really don’t have any common interests.
My wife seemed kind of sad about it and said that Cindy really likes me and that if our only common ground is the bedroom we should just spend the weekend there, I told her I’d rather go to the hockey game and if it was that important I’d stop at Cindy’s for an hour but didn’t really want to spend the whole weekend having se% with her. AITA?
gahuro writes:
dude this is wild. i think you gotta be honest with your wife tho. you dont wanna mess up what y’all got goin on. hockey sounds like a solid plan tho. just keep communication open and maybe suggest a hangout with all three of you later on.
festry writes:
I'm going to err on a little bit of YTA.
If Cindy really likes you and you've been having an ongoing se%ual relationship with her, then it's possible she's craving being seen as more than just someone you have se% with. She might be wanting to have a bit of a closer emotional bond and you dismissing her like this kind of reads like you're using her.
Obviously your time is your own and no one should dictate who and how you spend your time. But I think this situation is actually about something much bigger than just hanging out with Cindy just cause.
You might need to collectively have some honest conversations about this arrangement.
flaot67 writes:
nta but your wife and cindy want to be completely poly like full relationship, and wife is “sad” your not up for that.