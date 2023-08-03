Man rejects dinner with coworkers because he 'prefers his wife's company;' AITA?

Being forced to donate precious unpaid time of your life for a work conference can be a burden, but sometimes it's necessary to force a smile and nod along in order to progress in your desired career...

Is there anything worse than a 'team building' or 'morale boosting' weekend excursion on your personal time? So, when a frustrated employee decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about shutting down with coworker's request for a final conference dinner on his free time, people were eager to help weigh in.

AITA for telling my coworkers that I didn't want to go to dinner with them again because I prefer my wife's company to theirs?

Unfortunately, I [47M] was roped into going to a work conference recently. I am a remote worker, but sadly I was told that I needed to attend a conference that many of my coworkers go to each year due to how integral my duties were to this year's presentation, I suppose.