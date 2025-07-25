Man reminds house guest: 'I'm not running a bed and breakfast.' 'Things got...weird.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my friend it’s her own fault she didn’t get breakfast — and reminding her 'this ain’t a damn hotel?'"

I (26M) have two best friends — Jess (29F) and Mike (31M), who are married. They’ve been staying over at my place on some weekends here and there while they’re between apartments. I love them, but recently things got...weird.

Jess is very much a “Pinterest board meets lifestyle influencer” type of person. Everything needs to be aesthetic and curated, including breakfast. Meanwhile, Mike and I are just go-with-the-flow types. Grab a bite when you’re hungry, nothing fancy.

Anyway, Jess asked if we could all have breakfast together in the mornings. I told her she’s more than welcome to make whatever she wants — she basically lives here on weekends at this point — but I work late nights and like to sleep in. I let her know she could absolutely make herself breakfast at whatever time she wanted.