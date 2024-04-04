Man reports pregnant coworker for trying to 'feed him' at work. AITA? CRINGEY & SAD UPDATES

((sending out mass texts to others in the office about a hypothetical situation about an ungrateful friend forcing her to cook for him but then not eating it...

or the group emails spanning months before things went down, discussing Ben's food & how he just has no taste because he wouldn't take what Peg offered. The exact phrasing was lewd, more than just food was implied))

Ben's new boss was accommodating of his medical leave when the time came, promised that he'd have his job back when he returned.

His medical bills were covered partially by the owner and a collection from some of his coworkers & our friends, but there was a huge chunk we still had to pay. I had to file a restraining order against Peg after her firing as she continued to try to contact us and stalk Ben especially.