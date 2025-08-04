Man picks restaurant for birthday dinner that 'did not meet the needs and requirements.' AITA?

My dad got married to Kathleen when I (22m) was 15. Kathleen has two kids. A daughter I never met. I think she's in her late 20s or early 30s. And then she has a son Benjamin (18m). Benjamin is allergic to peanuts and shellfish. On top of that him and Kathleen are very picky eaters.
His diet when I lived there consisted of pizza, fries and burgers and beef and cheese tacos. He didn't eat fruits or vegetables. He didn't eat any meat except for beef. He'd eat chocolate and ice cream and stuff though. And he was SO bad at checking labels and he had a few allergic reactions while we lived together. One time he had to be rushed to the hospital and spent a week in because he had such a bad reaction.
Kathleen's super picky too. I can't remember all the stuff she wouldn't eat but it included any kind of fish, any kind of potato, rice, pasta, bread and stuff like that. This left us in a really weird position when my dad wanted to order takeout or take us out to eat. We had a couple of fast food places where Kathleen ordered salad and Benjamin ordered pizza and burgers usually.
The food was never great, but could've been worse. I think the part that sucked was every time we ordered out for my birthday or went out for my birthday it was one of the two places we had. Even a taco place was out unless they'd remove all veggies and extras except for the meat and cheese.
And some places still put "gross crap" to quote Benjamin on them when they did seemingly comply. Anytime still they want to do a family meal out they expect us all to go to their chosen fast food places that work for Benjamin and Kathleen and I'm tired of dealing with them (they're insufferable about how others eat too) so I never go.
A few weeks ago, I had a birthday dinner with my girlfriend and some family and friends. Dad wanted to come and he expected Kathleen and Benjamin to be invited too. I told him that was okay if they'd eat where I had chosen.
I got an email from Kathleen and calls from dad where I was told my restaurant of choice did not meet the needs and requirements of Benjamin and Kathleen and would me and the rest of the guests travel out of state for a dinner for my birthday so we could go to one of Benjamin and Kathleen's choices.
My answer was no and I told dad he could still come, but I was not changing where I have MY birthday dinner. Kathleen sent another email asking why I was being so hostile like her daughter and I should care about my family's health and interests.
Dad and Kathleen were more upset to learn some of dad's side flew out to join us for dinner when they typically won't accept plans from them to eat out. So now I'm facing more of their anger for my choice of restaurant. AITA?
cachalker said:
Wait a minute…her own daughter is so fed up with the dietary nightmare that is her mother and brother that stepmom considers her hostile? No, NTA. Accommodating for the peanut and shellfish allergy would would be a reasonable ask. Demanding that you limit your choices to two mediocre restaurants on your birthday to accommodate the stepmother and stepbrother’s dietary dysfunction is absurd.
Leveling up that demand to you must not only give up your preferred choice to travel to another state in order to accommodate their dietary demands is ridiculously entitled. Just put them on mute and enjoy the culinary freedom you now enjoy.
Irish_beast said:
NTA. So your dad's relatives avoid eating with him & Kathleen because of the boring food. And jumped at the opportunity to have a nice meal with you. The rule is simple, your birthday, you choose. Your dad can go and have chicken nuggets with his wife any day he feels like it. But does not get to dictate how you organise your birthday party.
Cybermagetx said:
NTA. It's your birthday. And it sounds like she is fully just your dad's wife. Not ant kind of stepmom. She doesn't have to come...BTW blocking toxic people is fine to do. Even if they are related to you by blood or marriage.
Late-Judge8847 said:
Your birthday, your choice of restaurant. If they can’t handle a restaurant then they shouldn’t go. Their actions, their consequences. NTA, happy birthday!
kpawesome said:
NTA. Guess we know why you’ve never met the daughter.
Cute-Profession9983 said:
Obviously NTA. And I say this as a picky eater!