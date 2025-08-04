Man picks restaurant for birthday dinner that 'did not meet the needs and requirements.' AITA?

"AITA for picking a restaurant for my birthday dinner that 'did not meet the needs and requirements' of my dad's wife and her son?"

My dad got married to Kathleen when I (22m) was 15. Kathleen has two kids. A daughter I never met. I think she's in her late 20s or early 30s. And then she has a son Benjamin (18m). Benjamin is allergic to peanuts and shellfish. On top of that him and Kathleen are very picky eaters.

His diet when I lived there consisted of pizza, fries and burgers and beef and cheese tacos. He didn't eat fruits or vegetables. He didn't eat any meat except for beef. He'd eat chocolate and ice cream and stuff though. And he was SO bad at checking labels and he had a few allergic reactions while we lived together. One time he had to be rushed to the hospital and spent a week in because he had such a bad reaction.