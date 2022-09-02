Man asks if he was wrong to reveal a 10 year-old secret in friend's engagement toast.

Reddit user u/ItWasTenYearsAgo thought enough time had passed that he could tell everyone this hilarious story of the groom taking his dad's classic car out for a joy ride ala Ferris Bueller at his friend's engagement party. Turns out, he thought wrong.
He writes:
My (26M) friend (24M) had his engagement party last night. At the party, his fiance asked me and some other friends that have known him for years to tell her some stories from his teen years. I thought it would be funny to tell the story of the time he and I went joyriding in his dad's vintage car (very expensive; his pride and joy).
At the time, this was obviously a huge secret. If his dad had found out, we would have been in serious trouble. But it was ten years ago. Everyone found the story funny or charming except for my friend's dad. He asked me if I made the story up. When I said no, he got kind of grumpy for the rest of the night.