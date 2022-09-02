Man asks if he was wrong to reveal a 10 year-old secret in friend's engagement toast.

Is there a statute of limitations on teenage bad behavior, or do some secrets need to be carried to the grave?

Reddit user u/ItWasTenYearsAgo thought enough time had passed that he could tell everyone this hilarious story of the groom taking his dad's classic car out for a joy ride ala Ferris Bueller at his friend's engagement party. Turns out, he thought wrong.

Now he's in hot water with the groom and asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for revealing a decade-old secret?

He writes:

My (26M) friend (24M) had his engagement party last night. At the party, his fiance asked me and some other friends that have known him for years to tell her some stories from his teen years. I thought it would be funny to tell the story of the time he and I went joyriding in his dad's vintage car (very expensive; his pride and joy).