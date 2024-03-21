Man reveals 'dark family history' to wife after their 4 yo exhibits extreme 'sociopathic' behavior. AITA? HORRIFYING UPDATES.

Now, all that said, I do have an array of different mental health things- both neurodivergence and trauma related. I have many embarrassing moments because of these, I have many moments that are uncomfortable and even painful to remember as well.

So that I DO understand. But that is no excuse to not put in REAL work to get better. That work can be medication, it can be therapy, it can be a combination but either way these are not things that go away on their own.

And the kinds of issues you are describing never go away but can be managed. You do need help. You have not changed and you need to let go of this stigma if you want your son to be on a better path than you and your family.

Then, OP provides this final mysterious update: