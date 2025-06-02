Man reveals the truth about divorce at family lunch, 'I can't change what happened.' AITA?

But anyways, when I told the short version of this story to said relative, my daughter (22F) who was also at the lunch, invited me for a smoke break outside. She basically told me that what I told him was not true, and that I'm implying my ex cheated on me with Nico and that's why we broke up, even though our marriage was in shambles before.

I agreed that we had our difficulties even before and that this investment was just the peak of the iceberg, but that we should leave what is done in the past. We argued for a bit and she brought up a couple more unrelated issues from the past until she eventually stormed off, telling me we will talk about this when we next meet up with her therapist.