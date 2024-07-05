Man gets revenge on brother by 'cooking his strawberry.' AITA?

Everyone in the family should be included in this and agree on the rules so everyone has the same expectations on what will happen. I suggest also keeping a pen and some kind of labels handy in the kitchen so when needed things can be dated easily.

(If you agree that fresh berries are up for grabs once they have been in the fridge for 3 days, then you need to know when they arrived to know when 3 days is up, that sort of thing.)

I suggest also talking to your brother more about what he is planning with things - if his schedule is unpredictable he may have plans that he is not able to follow through on, and rather than stuff going to waste maybe you could do some of the recipe for him if you feel like cooking.