Man 'roasts' woman with social anxiety for bringing a friend to first date and expecting him to pay. AITA?

The problem arises once we actually get to the date, her friend is just as dressed up as she is, and they both seemed excited, so I asked the friend directly what her plans were for this, if she planned to just hang out, if she was ordering for herself or what. The friend starts getting a bit aggressive with me almost right off the bat, telling me that she's basically a part of the date too, and expected me to pay for everyone (I had already offered to pay for me and the girl I was taking on the date, but her friends bill wasn't ever mentioned).