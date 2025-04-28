Man 'ruins' fiancée's wedding dreams, 'she is OBSESSED.' AITA?

"AITA for 'ruining my fiancées dreams?'"

I 24 M just proposed to my fiancée five weeks ago, 26 F. We have been together just about three years and it was a no doubter for me. She is OBSESSED with planning out our wedding.

She has all these plans for food, alcohol, dresses, venues, etc. She will send me links of these things while I am at work, talks about it all weekend, makes phone calls to different vendors, etc. This weekend she mentioned something about the venue she really likes being $8,000 to use for the day.

I just turned to her and laughed when she said $8,000. She laid out this whole plan in her head and said she wasn’t sure why I was laughing because the wedding will most likely cost $15,000-$20,000. We are in our 20’s living in our tiny apartment.