Man 'ruins' friend's honeymoon by setting strict rules, 'I couldn't afford to miss my flight.' AITA?

I was a little apprehensive because I knew Ty and Rose well enough to know that they are extremely late for everything and that they never plan. I had the fear that if I agreed, it would come back to bite me in some way. At first I declined, stating that I couldn't afford to miss my flight because I knew that they were not going to wake up on time nor would they be packed and ready to go.

My friend obviously knowing what I was talking about gave me a guarantee that they would be packed, would have their dogs and dropped off at the dog sitter the day prior, and that they would be ready to go by the time I got to their house. Taking him at his word, I told him what time I would be there at 5:00 am.