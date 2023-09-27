Wedding guest ruins wedding after taking potatoes from best man; refuses to apologize.

Maliciously, he was served potatoes anyway. And he just wouldn't stop talking about it. He made sure to let everyone at our table know that he had been served this starchy tuber against his wishes, and people from other tables were watching and listening to him becoming increasingly upset about the potatoes.

He eventually finished the rest of his meal but continued to dwell on the potatoes. I couldn't handle it anymore. I reached over, grabbed the potatoes with my hand, and placed them on my plate. Then, I ate them. He sat there stunned for a moment, and then he got up and went to his suite.

He avoided me for the rest of our time there, but he didn't miss the opportunity to tell everyone what he thought of my behavior, labeling me an a%#hole and criticizing my unladylike conduct.