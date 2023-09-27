Wedding guest ruins wedding after taking potatoes from best man; refuses to apologize.

My friend accused me of ruining his wedding because I upset his best man by taking potatoes off his plate.
Gullible-Nose9502 writes:
I just returned from my friend's wedding in Mexico, which took place at a fancy all-inclusive resort. Most people mostly did their own thing during the trip, with only a few group events planned, aside from the wedding and reception, of course.
One of the group activities was dinner at one of the resort's restaurants, which required a reservation. It was a beautiful place, and the service was fantastic.
However, there was one hiccup: the best man didn't want potatoes. It wasn't due to allergies, any potato-related vendettas, or a solemn vow to avenge his parents involving potatoes – at least not as far as I knew.
Since I speak Spanish, he asked me to request the waiter not to serve him potatoes. Well, you can probably guess what happened next.
Maliciously, he was served potatoes anyway. And he just wouldn't stop talking about it. He made sure to let everyone at our table know that he had been served this starchy tuber against his wishes, and people from other tables were watching and listening to him becoming increasingly upset about the potatoes.
He eventually finished the rest of his meal but continued to dwell on the potatoes. I couldn't handle it anymore. I reached over, grabbed the potatoes with my hand, and placed them on my plate. Then, I ate them. He sat there stunned for a moment, and then he got up and went to his suite.
He avoided me for the rest of our time there, but he didn't miss the opportunity to tell everyone what he thought of my behavior, labeling me an a%#hole and criticizing my unladylike conduct.
All I wanted was for him to stop talking about the potatoes. Now, my friend is urging me to apologize for causing the drama.
Do you agree with the top comments?
namesaretoohardforme says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). Don't worry about it; this is small potatoes.
NottiWanderer says:
NTA. It's great that you *puts sunglasses on* got to the root of the matter.
BetweenWeebandOtaku says:
NTA. You're the hero we didn't know we needed. But yes, you took away what he really wanted: to play the victim and whine like a child. Once that opportunity was gone, he had no reason to stay so he left. And there was much rejoicing.
What do you think? Should OP apologize for causing the "drama", or are were they right to take the potatoes?