Man runs DNA test on affair partner's son while she's in hospice, 'this will end my marriage.' AITA?

So we started discussing what's going to happen...Shelly said she has no interest of knowing who the father is, or telling anyone about our relationships at this point. My marriage is okay. I don't want a divorce, but I'm basically backed into a corner.

Shelly has her house, and a life insurance policy. She wants the proceeds of sale to fund his college education, and the insurance policy to help him buy a house. It's about $500K-$750K between the two, depends on some finally estate matters however.

So I get a paternity test on the Shelly's son. It came back he is mine. We have about $10K and $14K saved for our kid's college both. I am 100% sure this will end my marriage, and my newfound son could suffer financially.

I view it I have two options:

Divorce my wife, I take care of my son, and co-parent with my other two children.

Stay with my wife, say nothing. View this as a windfall to my family. Use it to fund the other siblings education, and give our family some much needed financial cushion.