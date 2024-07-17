Man shares saga of banning his in-laws from seeing his daughter; 'Not after the medication incident!' AITA? UPDATED 2X+ BRAND NEW UPDATE

When this man is furious with his in-laws and doesn't know what to do, he asks the internet:
I know how the title sounds, but please bare with me. Throwaway for obvious reasons. I [24M] and my Wife [24] recently had our daughter in July.
She is the best thing to ever happen to my wife and I, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have our little bundle of joy. She recently got sick while staying with her grandparent's (My in-laws) while my wife and I took a trip for work.
For context, my in laws are really big into "LifeWave/X-39". It's some patch that supposedly helps "regrow stem cells" by "reflecting light rays back into your body" allowing your body to produce more "stem cells to fight off disease's and sickness". (If you ask me, it sounds like a snake oil and my wife agrees, calling it a pyramid scheme)
The only way to get said patches is by spending well over a thousand dollars, and than you're tasked with selling the patches yourself.
(It's essentially some multi-level marketing product, where you the more patches you sell, the more money you make. Falling right in line with my wife's comparison to a pyramid scheme, but MLM's are somehow legal.)
Now, I've tried doing research on X-39, and the only comments I've seen praise said product are brand new accounts never used before or after, or their entire profile is dedicated to shilling out for LifeWave/X-39. In my own research, they appear ti just be over priced stickers.
They contain no medication, no "special UV rays" or anything of the sort. They're literally just an overpriced sticker with an air bubble.
But my wife and I have made it very clear that we wanted no part in X-39 nor did we want our daughter to have it. Even if it's fake, we wanted no part in it and on the off Chance it did something, I didn't want our daughter to be used as their lab rat or guinea pig.
Now, before we left our daughter with my in laws, we provided them with some infant medication, just in case she got sick. Can never be too safe, ya know? Well, we return home from rhe work trip early because our daughter wasn't getting any better, so we picked her up and went home.
We were going to give her a bath, and in the process of taking her jacket off, we found an X-39 patch on her arm. Upon finding it, we immediately called her parents and demanded to know why she had a patch on her.
Her parents tried saying that "It's safe for babie! We even ordered the ones for ages 7 and younger!!" And that "It's practically medication!" (Their words.) Which, still didn't answer our question.
So my wife checked the go-bag, and the motrin we gave them was (while it was used), not used very much at all. Her parents tried claiming that someone else in their "group" or whatever "gave it to their son and they got better in a week!" Point is, we didn't buy it nor did we care.
We've made it abundantly clear that we wanted nothing to do with x39 and we didn't want our daughter to be a part of it. They failed to listen.
My wife was on the phone with them for over an hour, and while I don't know the exact length the conversation went to, I know it at least ended with her screaming " going to see my fg daughter again, and if you attempt to come to my house we will call the police." Before hanging up.
That was 3 days ago now, and we've had several missed calls from family members, her parents, her siblings and even family friends all saying that we overreacted, and they were just trying to help.
Maybe we over reacted, but we wanted nothing to do with that, and despite making it clear, they went against our wishes and did it anyways.
And instead of giving my daughter actual medication, they try to give her some placebo patch. Her parent's tried claiming that we're "stopping them from seeing their only grandchild over something so small." But we did the want to hear it. AITA?
lindapandrix: I kinda think YTAH for leaving your sick baby to go out of town.
OOP: We didn't "leave a sick baby to go out of town". We left her with her grandparents while she was fine. We only packed Motrin because, as I stated in my post "You can never be too careful." She got sick WHILE we were out of town, not before.
Mediocre-Key-4992: You say that like it's snake oil, like it's just as bad as the X-39. Was it advil and cough syrup? Or just a generic bottle that you wrote 'infant medication' on?
You expect us to believe that you gave them medication just in case she got sick and then she immediately got sick? Come on, this sounds like total bs.
OP: Her grandparents don't exactly have children medication laying around. We packed her Motrin (Which I quite literally stated later in the post had you read it, not some "generic bottle" or "snake oil" and "just as bad") nor do they have the ability to really go anywhere.
They live a good 30-40 minutes outside of any nearby town (The drive to and from her parents is a grand whole hour drive from where we live.)
And my wife and I quite literally work with sick people all the time (No, I'm not a doctor nor do webhave medical expertise) so my wife and I contracting something is usually pretty high, so we pack Motrin or whatever the store brand is that we'll buy, everytime we left her with her grandparents for more than a day.
About a month ago I made a post ranting about my in-laws weird obsession with a (for lack of a better term) cult regarding "stem cell regeneration through patches" which... clearly isn't a real thing.
There's been some development on that end, and while I'm confident things will likely end here, I wanted to give a quick update for those who may have been curious. I'm writing this on the toilet at work, so don't mind the rushi-ness of it all.
After my wife essentially cut tied with them and we all received a million phone calls and text messages from family and friends, things quieted down for about a week or two. We started having my sister watch our daughter instead, when we had to work. We haven't had another out of trip town since the initial post, however.
Through those couple of weeks we never really heard anything beyond a couple of supposed shit talking posts on Facebook bitching about us, but I can't seem the find the posts. We thought things were (probably... hopefully) going to end there but boy were we wrong. And this is.... quite the jump from the last post.
My wife and I were visted by CPS about 2 weeks ago or so, after they received concerning calls about supposed "child abuse" and "negligence" within the household. Of course, nothing like that happened and the case worker was very quick to see that.
We had asked who reported her, and while she couldn't say, we had a suspicion it was from her parents. We were completely helpful and cooperative with the case worker, and after she left that night, my wife called her mom up and asked her if she's the one who called CPS.
Surprisingly, her mother took full accountability, but (not so surprisingly) tried to spin it in around in her favor, claiming that "She did it for our own good" because our daughter was "Sick" and she "Wasn't getting any better" when she was there so clearly we were doing something awful as parents. (Kids get sick, it happens. But they're also extreme anti-vaxxers.
Not just Covid, I mean everything. From even as something as trivial as the flu shot. Yet, they're willing to shill out thousands of dollars for some supposed stem cell regeneration sticker.
The fg hypocrisy and irony in their bullshit is unmatched.) My wife didn't really know how to react to that, so she basically told her mom to go f herself, and she wants nothing to do with her again.
I know I saw a few comments on the last post saying msybe we shouldn't have cut them out entirely, but now I'm starting to question why we didn't cut them out years ago, before our daughter was even a thought in our heads.
About a week after the first audit, my mother in law showed up to our house on my day off while my wife was at work, and essentially demanded to see our daughter, forcing her way into our home bu pushing past my arm.
When I told her to get the hell out of my house, she had no business matching in here like that, she essentially told me that I'm unfit to be a parent because I'm "depriving my daughter of help she desperately needed" because she's clearly "A very sick child" (My daughter is perfectly healthy right now, and in fact, has had no stiffy nose and no high temperature, nothing.)
I told my MIL straight up that, she was batshit insane. I went off on her about how she lied to us, went against our wishes, had the audacity to call and lie to CPS, and than show up at our house unannounced/uninvited, and march herself inside, as well as EVERYTHING about her X-39/LifeWave bullshit.
We argued there for a while, before I finally got so fed up — I told her to leave my house before I call the police. She stormed out of the house, and in true Karen fashion, said "This isn't over." Before slamming my door. I immediately called my wife who, was of course, Irate.
The following morning, we filed a restraining order at the court house from her mom and dad, because they're clearly not in their right mindset.
The case worker had to audit us a few more times as per their guidelines over the past 2 weeks, and yesterday was her last day where she informed us that we're doing good and she's sorry for the trouble they caused.
We kept her up to speed on the LifeWave shit, the showing up unannounced and the restraining order, and though she couldn't really take a side, she seemed apologetic. But my wife and I are pretty livid. We started looking at houses in another state to get as far away from her in-laws as possible.
Our company has offices out there, so it's entirely possible we could just be transferred, so we're crossing our fingers that all goes well, the restraining order gets filed soon enough, and we'll get a place clear across the country so that this will hopefully be my last update!
Hello everyone! Thank you for being so supportive! I've read some of the comments (Though not all! Far too many!) and I know some of you have asked for update(s), and so I wanted to give everyone an update for those still interested!
Things aren't going to be as juicy in this post as the last 2 but some new things have happened so I'll just jump right in.
After my in-laws called CPS on us for no discernable reasons other than we forbid them from seeing our daughter, things mostly quieted down.
Some of you suggested that we should do more than just get a restraining order, so we bought some security cameras and had them installed all around our property and our neighbors (who are pretty good friends of ours)...
was in the loop for the most part and anytime we had to go somewhere, not only did we have video cameras recording everytime someone entered our driveway displayed directly on our phones, our neighbors kept us updated too.
She stopped coming around for the first few months since she called CPS on us, but just the month before last, as we were preparing to move my in-laws somehow got word we planned on moving states and attempted to block our driveway as her dad tried blocking the front door.
Not sure what their plan was there because we have a backdoor and an extra sidedoor leading from the kitchen, but I digress.
Her mom blocked the driveway stopping our U-Haul or car from leaving the property and wouldn't budge, even after we told them we would call the police.
They told us they'd move if we told them where we were moving to, but my wife told them that, that wasn't happening and they had 10 minutes to leave or we'd be calling the police.
My neighbor came over during the commotion, but my in-laws still wouldn't budge. My daughter is crying during all of this as my wife is trying to console her, as my neighbor and I are attempting to remove my father in law from the doorway, but he wouldn't move.
Eventually my wife called the police, and I'm guessing another neighbor called them as well because they responded within mere minutes.
My inlaws kept screaming that we were "taking their rightful grandchild away" and that we'd all "be damned to burn in hell" for this, but honestly that just made me laugh.
The police kept asking them to leave, but they wouldn't. Eventually they were arrested for refusing to leave and the police were nice enough to call a tow truck for us to be able to back out of the driveway.
Low and behold, as the police were handcuffing my in-laws, they both had on those x-39 patches and even the police questioned them about it. But whatever, what's done is done.
We were able to finally leave and on to new adventures. We've been settled in at our new house for the better part of over a month, and we're enjoying it greatly. No word from her in laws, and they have no idea where we are.
We have them blocked but we'll eventually get messages from unknown numbers or Facebook accounts asking where we moved, but there's no way they're that foolish to believe we'll actually tell them.
Luckily, neither my last state or this one have any grandparents rights, so we're in the clear there. Thank you everyone! Hopefully this is my last update!
Relevant Comments
quicksand32: Seriously look into a P.O. Box and have all mail routed there.
OOP: Hey there! We actually did get our mail routed to a PO Box!
SoFlaSun: Why were they not arrested for violating a restraining order?
OOP: We informed the police they had a restraining order, I just don't think they cared. They were more concerned with getting them off our property as opposed to them violating the restraining order.
I think one of their final charges after being arrested was violation of a restraining order though, the police just didn't seem to care at the time which is.... Unfortunate, to say the least.