Man scared to introduce GF to parents, 'I know they will body shame her.' AITA? CRUCIAL UPDATES 2X

There were more than a few times I watched him managing his relationships and my parents and so many times thinking to myself “how can you not see the girl hasn’t done anything wrong here”. So thankfully I was aware when faced with similar decisions.

I could talk about how he was raised or where, but I’ll just say he’s closed minded and my mom is an enabler.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s a sociopath, but definitely self centered, ignorant, and kind of an asshole.

They weren’t dad jokes, I didn’t even bother including them because they barely qualified as jokes. They were basically just “edgy” insults and downright hate speech.