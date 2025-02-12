Man is scolded for allowing a kid to eat very spicy food, 'she got teary-eyed.' AITA?

"AITA for not putting in more effort to dissuade a kid from eating very spicy food?"

My (21m) dad’s business counterpart "Steve" is currently in our country on a trip. He also brought his daughter "Emma" (13). Initially, Dad wanted my sister (18) to take the kid sightseeing but my sister shook her head and said her English isn’t good enough, and that she wouldn’t be able to hold an interesting conversation with her. So my dad and his counterpart gave me that task instead.

I felt obligated to inform Steve our AQI is 154 so he can decide if he wants me to take the kid to see one of our temples outdoors (we have beautiful Buddhist temples) or to an indoors museum instead. He picked the latter so I took her to a National Museum. Later I took Emma to the mall where we had dinner at a nice restaurant.