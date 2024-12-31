Man scolds fellow restaurant customer for being rude to 'incompetent' waitress, 'it's just a drink.' AITA?

Glum-Ad-4736 said:

NTA. I do wonder if the guy was totally a jerk, or if he's diabetic and really needed a diet, and only realized after he'd had a few sips and started flushing. Coke Zero and similar products are really close to regular taste now.

That said, you did the right thing. No matter what the problem was, the guy could simply have said "I'm diabetic/dieting/on keto and this really messes me up. Could I get the right drink, please?"

The waitress doesn't need to be told she or someone messed up, and let's use our adult words when getting upset with fellow human beings! The waitress needed defending.

