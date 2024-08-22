Man screams at wife; 'It's NOT my fault our 4 year old is a sociopath.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

And if I'm sure she's planning to abduct our son, I want to be able to flee first so our kid is in my care.

At the same time, I don't want to make that move wrongly as it would escalate the conflict.

Long-term, I would like us to be a happy family again. But this is a turbulent time and I need to secure some leverage, especially regarding our son.

She has also proven unable to parent him effectively and will probably cause him permanent damage. It's in our son's best interests to be with me. Thanks for your answers.

Comment thread swampcatz: Your other posts are very telling. You SHOULD be concerned that your son has been biting and hitting other kids, laughing at his peers when they’re in pain, hurting animals, and had intentions of stabbing your wife.