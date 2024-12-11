Man sells Taylor Swift tickets after discovering girlfriend's affair, 'I saw weeks of flirty messages.' AITA?

A few months back, I (27M) won some money and decided to surprise my girlfriend (25F) with Taylor Swift tickets for her Vancouver show. She's been a massive Swiftie since forever and I knew this would mean the world to her. I spent around $800 for two really good seats.
Last week, I discovered she'd been secretly meeting up with her "work friend" for months. I found out because she accidentally left her Instagram DMs open on my laptop (she'd been using it to print something), and I saw weeks of flirty messages and plans to meet up.
When I confronted her, she tried to deny it at first but eventually admitted they'd kissed several times and had been having an emotional affair. I was devastated. These tickets were meant to be a special experience for us, and I couldn't stomach the thought of taking her after this betrayal.
Rather than let them go to waste, I decided to sell them. Given how insane the Taylor Swift ticket market is right now, I managed to sell them for $2,400 - triple what I paid.
When she found out I sold the tickets, she completely lost it. She's been blowing up my phone, calling me petty and cruel, saying I "ruined her dream" and that the tickets were a "gift" so they belonged to her.
Her friends are also messaging me saying I'm an awful person for using the tickets to hurt her. I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did. But she's making me feel like I took things too far. AITA?
BlueGreen_1956 said:
NTA. She f'd around and found out. Note: You cannot be surprised that her airhead friends took her side. I would bet they knew all about her cheating all along. Advice: I assume you dumped her. Block her and all of her airhead friends.
Ture20301 said:
NTA. The tickets were a gift meant for a special experience together, and her betrayal completely changed that. You had every right to sell them since you paid for them and she broke your trust.
It’s understandable that she’s upset, but her actions led to this situation. You’re not obligated to let her keep the tickets after what she did. Don’t let her or her friends guilt-trip you into thinking otherwise.
Happy-Albatross3376 said:
NTA. She FAFO for being a cheater. These are the consequences. Ruined her dreams? Womp womp. She hurt you real bad and all she can think about is herself. Block her and her friends and be rid of her.
Outrageous_Ad7222 said:
NTA. Taylor would be even proud.
SadlyNervous said:
NTA. You were generous to buy your girlfriend tickets to see her favorite artist, but she betrayed your trust and hurt you deeply. You have every right to do whatever you want with your own property, including selling the tickets. Her reaction is disproportionate and manipulative.
She's trying to shift the blame onto you and make you feel guilty for her own actions. Don't let her gaslight you. You did the right thing.
glitteringpeachdream said:
NTA. Those tickets weren’t a gift; they were plans for a shared experience one that got canceled because she couldn't keep her plans to herself (if you know what I mean).
Also, let’s not forget: she “ruined her dream” by prioritizing sneaky DMs over your relationship. Turning $800 heartbreak into $2,400 therapy funds sounds like the most Taylor Swift-level poetic justice I've ever heard.