Man sells Taylor Swift tickets after discovering girlfriend's affair, 'I saw weeks of flirty messages.' AITA?

Rather than let them go to waste, I decided to sell them. Given how insane the Taylor Swift ticket market is right now, I managed to sell them for $2,400 - triple what I paid.

When she found out I sold the tickets, she completely lost it. She's been blowing up my phone, calling me petty and cruel, saying I "ruined her dream" and that the tickets were a "gift" so they belonged to her.

Her friends are also messaging me saying I'm an awful person for using the tickets to hurt her. I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did. But she's making me feel like I took things too far. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

