Man serves bad quality steaks to in-laws because they like them well done, wife fumes.

How you order a steak will receive judgment from all the steak connoisseurs around you. The only incorrect answer to a waiter asking how you want your steak is, 'well-done.' Even as someone that doesn't eat meat, I know this.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man asks if he's wrong not to serve his in-laws fancy steaks because they want it well done.

He writes: