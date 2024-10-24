Man shares disturbing inheritance saga; 'I think my sister tried to hurt our dad.' UPDATED

My (M) dad is a 75 war vet. He’s getting old and is already wheelchair bound. I enjoy quiet nights just reading to him or listening to our favorite music. However he’s called me and my younger sister who just dropped out of college. She owes a lot of money to her friends and she’s working job to job.
My dad told us he’ll split the inheritance (house, cars, family heirlooms, etc) 50/50 and that we would both be able to take care of our selves with it. My sister asked when we were able to get inheritance, and I just looked at her like “really”? My dad brushed it off and said when I kick the bucket and there was an awkward moment of silence.
A coupled days later I get a call from the police that told me my dad slipped on his porch, used his emergency phone and that he’s rushed to the hospital. I began wondering and blaming myself for being irresponsible. Hours later I get the news thankfully he’s okay.
I began asking my dad how the situation even began, he just says that he’s lost his balance while slipping nothing serious. Then I checked the footage. I eventually made my way back home and saw the big old grey camera on one of the pillars on his porch I went on the app remembering I installed it.
The most shocking thing in my life happened my throat started to hurt when I saw my sister pouring water on the porch of my dads house, and knocking on the door to lure him out. I cried for hours and my eyes are swollen at this point I didn’t know who to call or what to say to my dad.
fesgyu writes:
DO NOT CONFRONT HER. She's shown you she can kill her own father to get the money. What do you think she could do to you if you get between her and the money? Clue : starts with mur, ends in der.
Go to the police as soon as possible, she has to be forbidden from your dad's room in the hospital. Then tell your dad. He's a vet OP. The guy has seen it all. He knows the worst life has to offer. It might hurt, but it won't kill him. You are always stronger when facing an enemy you know of. He needs the info as much as he needed ammo during the war.
Change your dad's house locks. Yours too. She may make bail, you don't want her to be able to get to you easily. Do you (or your father) have a dog? They can come in handy for personal security. Put on cameras in the spots that are not covered, update the security system.
Then you'll have time to actually process this betrayal. Right now is not the time to feel crushed. Now is the time to build the fort and maje sure you and your father are safe.
idololgy writes:
Have you asked your sister why she owes money to so many people? Is she a drug addict? Most people don’t do this sort of thing unless they’re not in their right mind.. like someone desperate and addicted to a substance like opiates or they’re afraid of the people they owe money too possibly.
attempted murder will put her behind bars for a long time and as bad as it is what she did do you want to destroy her life forever cause that sort of thing doesn’t go away when you’re released it follows you for life and it’s hard to pay a debt to society then keep paying it every time you try to rent a place or get a job from there on out!
Not saying let it slide but I’d have a serious discussion before you destroy your sisters life with attempted murder charges! Like obviously keep her away from him from here on out but remember people do weird shit when they’re desperate! There is a big difference between a bad person and a bad decision!
madalic writes:
Call the police and show them the footage. Do not check with your dad first because he is old school and will fiercely fight to keep his youngest from going to jail. If this is allowed to pass she will just get sneakier but will still find a way to kill him.
Have him see a lawyer and write out a will. This is not going to get better. Children murder their elderly parents all the time. One thing you might have him do,if he can afford it, go ahead and give her some portion of her inheritance.
It won't be taxable as parents are allowed to gift up to $30,000 to each child. This might keep her in check for awhile. But if he may need the money for long term care, like from your stupid sister shoving him down the freaking stairs, then he should hang on to it. Wishing you and your dad all the best. Hope your sister gets chucked in jail! ;)
frenchchik writes:
What a disgusting human filth your sister is. I am so sorry! My mom told me some of my cousins were asking their dying father in the hospital about their inheritance and if they could get the money he wanted to leave them asap.
Like those effers couldn’t even wait for him to die, they literally demanded their inheritance as he was dying in the hospital. Some kids can be so disgusting. Anyway, I hope your dad is ok and pls pls let the cops know and keep that witch of a sister away from him so he can be safe.
UPDATE: My sister had court and is facing m@rder chargers. After hours of silence my dad approached me and said he wanted to change his will he’s giving 100% of what he’s owning to charity(except the heirlooms he hasn’t decided) he said he still loves my sister and can’t do anything to hurt her.
I’m financially stable and don’t really need a lot of the things but I feel as though my sisters actions caused me to miss out on something’s.