Man shares bizarre engagement story; 'My fiancé doesn't want me to talk to her best friends at all before marriage.' UPDATED 2X

My family got to know her, liked her, and decided to fix the date for our wedding. But my fiancée said it would be too early for her to get married this year, so we eventually decided to set the marriage date for February 2025 (6 months from now).

Usually, in my city, it's a requirement to book the marriage halls early enough to secure a proper hall. So I took her consent and discussed with my family and booked a hall for marriage. A few days later, she also went and booked a hall for her side of the party.

It is normal to have parties from both the bride and groom's sides in our culture. So far, I have made her meet my family and one female friend of mine who lives in a different town with her boyfriend, and both meetings were well-planned.